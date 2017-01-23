• Improves automatic graphics switching on MacBook Pro (15-inch, October 2016)
• Resolves graphics issues while encoding Adobe Premiere Pro projects on MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13- and 15-inch, October 2016)
• Fixes an issue that prevented the searching of scanned PDF documents in Preview
For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT207462
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
MacDailyNews Take: Yeeesss, it’s snappy!