“Apple’s ringed Touch ID sensors have allowed users to use their fingerprint to unlock their phones since the iPhone 5s, but the company may be doing away with them for the iPhone 8,” Henry T. Casey reports for Tom’s Guide.

“According to a new report, the company is looking to use a whole new sensor in order to fit it underneath the next iPhone’s display panel,” Casey reports. “This latest iPhone 8 rumor comes via prominent Apple-watcher Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at the KGI securities firm. According to 9to5Mac, Kuo says the company is looking to move the sensor under the glass panel in order to achieve zero-bezel design that is currently expected for the iPhone 8.”

Casey reports, “Such a sensor may not even need to live in the bottom center of the home screen. Last October, Tom’s Guide reported on a patent from Apple that would allow the entire touch screen to use an electrostatic lens to make accurate fingerprint readings.”

