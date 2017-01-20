“With every year comes a new version of iOS and this year will likely be no different,” Chance Miller writes for 9to5Mac.

“In 2017, we should expect iOS 11 to be previewed over the summer with subsequent developer and public betas and a release to the public in the fall,” Miller writes. “It’s also likely that we’ll see a less significant iOS release during the spring with iOS 10.3.”

“One important thing to note is that it’s hard to speculate on Apple software. We don’t as often see leaks concerning iOS, primarily due to the fact that it’s tested entirely inside Apple, whereas hardware is designed by Apple and later prototyped and manufactured by companies abroad,” Miller writes. “But with the hardware leaks from the supply chain, of which there have been plenty, there’s a lot of clues about what to expect from iOS in return.”

