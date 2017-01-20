“For my money, 1Password (for Mac and iOS) is hands-down the best choice, and one I highly recommend to others,” Bookwalter writes. “But not everyone will benefit from that software’s more advanced features, while others are simply unwilling to shell out hard-earned cash for the convenience when jotting passwords onto a piece of paper gets the job done.”
“Secrets (free on the App Store) strips away most of 1Password’s power user features to offer a cleaner, more streamlined user interface,” Bookwalter writes. “The basics remain the same: You can generate unique secure passwords, autofill website logins in Safari (as well as Chrome on the desktop), and seamlessly sync between Mac and iOS devices via iCloud. Everything is saved in OpenPGP format using proven AES, RSA, and SHA encryption standards for maximum security.”
Read more, and see the screenshots, in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: We use Apple’s iCloud Keychain and Keychain Access to handle our passwords.
