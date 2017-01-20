“If you have ever tried to wrap your head around a second language, the effectiveness of reading books or news of that foreign origin will not have escaped you: aside from proactively memorizing words and grammar, it’s probably the quickest way to getting a grasp of the concept of any foreign language,” Steffen Reich writes for iDownloadBlog.

“While it is no longer a secret that Apple provides a set of built-in dictionaries for when you stumble upon a word unbeknownst to you, there is an important distinction between some of the dictionaries available to you,” Reich writes. “The tutorial below is going to highlight the difference between the two main subsets of dictionaries (thesaurus vs. actual language to language translation) and scrutinize if your language of choice is one of the few lucky ones Apple decided to support beyond the thesaurus.”

Reich writes, “Following that is a quick demonstration on how to translate the words in question to English.”

Read more in the full article here.