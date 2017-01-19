“Antitrust regulators from the European Union have welcomed an agreement between Apple and Amazon to end exclusivity deals for audiobooks,” Grant Gross reports for IDG News Service.

“The agreement between Apple and Amazon and its Audible service to remove the exclusivity obligations allows Audible to supply its downloadable audiobooks to third-party platforms beyond iTunes, the European Commission said Thursday,” Gross reports. “In addition, the agreement will allow Apple to source audiobooks from new suppliers and will allow publishers to enter into distributions agreements directly with Apple, the Commission said.”

Gross reports, “The removal of these exclusivity obligations ‘will allow for further competition in a fast-growing and innovative market and allow European consumers broader access to downloadable audiobooks,’ the Commission said in a press release.”

