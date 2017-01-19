“Apple reportedly is planning three new tablets for 2017, a 9.7-inch iPad with a friendly price range, a 10.5-inch iPad, and an upgraded 12.9-inch iPad Pro,” Rebecca Kuo and Joseph Tsai report for DigiTimes. “The products are still in planning, with the 9.7-inch model expected to enter mass production in the first quarter, and the other two in the second, according to sources from the related upstream supply chain.”

“However, these tablets may not be announced or even released in the market until the second half of 2017, the sources said,” Kuo and Tsai report. “The sources noted that Apple is considering having the 10.5-inch iPad replace the existing 9.7-inch product line and will let the new 9.7-inch iPad become an entry-level device, mainly targeting the education sector.”

Read more in the full article here.