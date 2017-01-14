“In museums of the future, the iPhone will mark the step in human evolution towards the time when we all have chips in our skulls, augmenting our brains with all the knowledge and capacities of artificial intelligence,” Philip Delves Broughton writes for The Financial Times. “It will mark the crude phase when we slid our fingers around a glass screen and listened through wireless headphones, en route to surfing the digital world with a snap of a cortical synapse.”

“I know there are those who will say these are the ravings of a starry-eyed Apple ‘fanboy.’ Because this is what happens when a product becomes so popular and so divisive: with Apple, just as with Taylor Swift or Justin Bieber, you become either a fanboy or a ‘hater,'” Broughton writes. “The reactions are cultish.”

“Apple is a less likeable company today than it was. Rampant success and colossal success does that. But its achievements over the decade since the iPhone was born are astounding,” Broughton writes. “People will bicker about the Apple Watch — though I’m noticing more and more of them on people I never expected — and the labyrinthine Apple Music service. But Apple has emphatically not become Sony or HP, dragged down by poor margins on products and services. In a world where 10-year corporate strategies are rewritten every six months, Apple has rarely deviated from the path established by Jobs.”

Read more in the full article here.