“I know there are those who will say these are the ravings of a starry-eyed Apple ‘fanboy.’ Because this is what happens when a product becomes so popular and so divisive: with Apple, just as with Taylor Swift or Justin Bieber, you become either a fanboy or a ‘hater,'” Broughton writes. “The reactions are cultish.”
“Apple is a less likeable company today than it was. Rampant success and colossal success does that. But its achievements over the decade since the iPhone was born are astounding,” Broughton writes. “People will bicker about the Apple Watch — though I’m noticing more and more of them on people I never expected — and the labyrinthine Apple Music service. But Apple has emphatically not become Sony or HP, dragged down by poor margins on products and services. In a world where 10-year corporate strategies are rewritten every six months, Apple has rarely deviated from the path established by Jobs.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, iPhone certainly is a fitting tribute.
#1: A true Mac user should have an iPhone and an Apple Watch. Without all three, you cannot appreciate, much less take full advantage of Continuity and the Apple ecosystem.
#2: As we wrote earlier today: “Removing obstacles between the human brain and the Internet is the goal.”
#3. To anyone who “hates” Apple and therefore settles for a poor facsimile of an iPhone or suffers along with an upside-down and backwards Mac: We laugh at you. Because you’re funny. And stupid.