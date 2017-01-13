“In an interview with the New York Times, venture capitalist Peter Thiel affirmed that ‘The age of Apple is over,'” Mark Hibben writes for Seeking Alpha. “He went on to say that there would be no more innovation in smartphones. Thiel is wrong about Apple and mobile device technology.”

“I think it’s worth noting that the interview appeared not in the Technology or Business sections of the Times, but in the Fashion section,” Hibben writes. “Having observed and reported on the frenetic pace of mobile device innovation for a few years now, I think Thiel’s assertion regarding smartphones is specious on its face. Smartphones continue to be a key area of innovation in microprocessor technology, cellular communications, display screens and battery technology.”

“Apple is probably the most important innovator in ARM processors for smartphones of any company on the planet. The company’s problem has been and continues to be leveraging that innovation for market advantage. Each new iPhone release features an all-new ARM architecture processor that is the fastest in the industry,” Hibben writes. “Apple has the most profitable computing platform on the planet in its iOS devices. It has world-class ARM processor design expertise that it continues to leverage into new products such as Apple Watch and the wireless Air Pods. Apple’s various operating systems share a rock-solid foundation in OS X. Apple has proven that its ability to integrate hardware and software is the best in the consumer electronics industry.”

