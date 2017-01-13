“A German designer [Pascal Eggert] has come up with some interesting renders for a concept Mac Pro 2 that takes the ‘trashcan’ design and extends it into a larger oval shape design, making it look somewhat like an old Mac Pro merged with a new Mac Pro,” Abdel Ibrahim writes for App Advice.

“If you’re someone who’s been arguing that Apple needs to offer both older and newer ports, than this is essentially your dream machine,” Ibrahim writes. “It has a total of 20 ports including 8 Thunderbolt 3 ports, 4 Thunderbolt 2 ports, 4 USB 3 ports, 2 Gigabit ethernet ports, and 2 HDMI 2.1 ports.”

Ibrahim writes, “The machine would also be upgradable, with two GPU cards that can be easily swapped for newer ones.”



Read more in the full article here.