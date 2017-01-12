“The iPhone also enabled the iOS empire which includes the iPod touch, the iPad, the Apple Watch and Apple TV whose combined total unit sales will reach 1.75 billion units over 10 years,” Dediu writes. “This total is likely to top 2 billion units by the end of 2018.”
“The revenues from iOS product sales will reach $980 billion by middle of this year. In addition to hardware Apple also books iOS services revenues (including content) which have totaled more than $100 billion to date,” Dediu writes. “This means that iOS will have generated over $1 trillion in revenues for Apple sometime this year.”
Read more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: And the Apple ecosystem will only grow stronger and larger for, as Dediu writes, “Whereas Android was originally seen as the ‘good enough’ iPhone, potentially disrupting it, it turns out to be the ersatz iPhone. Chances are higher that users will switch from Android to iPhone and not the other way…. [For] reasons [that] have more to do with the ecosystem and quality of users (which are hard to measure) than with the hardware (which is easy to measure.)”