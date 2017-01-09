“D-Link is under fire from the Federal Trade Commission for not doing enough to secure its products, including connected home devices —a threat Apple has countered via secure authentication chips in HomeKit-certified hardware,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“In a new lawsuit, the FTC alleges D-Link ‘failed to take reasonable steps’ to prevent hackers from accessing routers and IP cameras, putting ‘thousands of consumers’ in an insecure position,” Owen reports. “The lawsuit comes after major distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack in October last year affected a number of prominent websites and services, driven by a botnet that took advantage of insecure IoT devices. Hardware that used unchanged default administration login information was targeted, with malware installed to allow it to be remotely controlled and used for the attack.”

“The security lapses also extended to mobile apps offered by D-Link to access and manage IP cameras and routers from a smartphone or tablet,” Owen reports. “Last week, D-Link announced it would start adopting HomeKit for its IP-based security camera range, with the Omna 180 Cam HD the first with compatibility.”

