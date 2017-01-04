“With Apple, fit and finish are supposed to be paramount. Even when Apple more or less duplicates — or imitates — a feature from another platform, you expect it to work better, more reliable,” Steinberg writes. “So as Apple’s developers continue to craft what is expected to be known as macOS ‘something-or-other’ 10.13, I wonder how much attention will be paid towards just rummaging through the source code and fixing the things that need to be fixed.”
“Apple has to fight harder to keep Mac sales at a decent level in the post-PC era,” Steinberg writes. “The little things do count, even if it’s just a document window forgetting where it ought to be.”
MacDailyNews Take: Obsession over the tiniest details is why we chose Macs (and then iPods, iPhones, and iPads) in the first place.