“When I decided the time had come to spend a lot of money on a shiny new MacBook Pro, I was tempted to get all the expense out of the way at once and upgrade displays at the same time,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “The problem is finding someone to take my money.”

“The display Apple would like me to buy as a replacement is the LG 5K UltraFine, but I have to say that it’s not really grabbing me,” Lovejoy writes. “First, and this may be shallow, but it isn’t going to win any design awards.”

“Second, and related to this, the build quality appears notably inferior to the [Apple Thunderbolt Display] monitor I already own,” Lovejoy writes. “[Also], I’d far rather have a 4K display with downstream Thunderbolt 3 ports than a 5K display without them. It seems LG and Apple may have been prioritising that impressive-sounding 5K number over the actual usability of the display.”

