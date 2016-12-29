“Photos for Mac sports some seriously advanced image editing controls in its Adjustments panel, the most powerful of which is Levels,” Lesa Snider writes for Macworld.

“Amazingly, while a Levels adjustment in Photoshop or Photoshop Elements has just three sliders, Photos has eight,” Snider writes. “This gives you precise control over the brightness levels of all the tones in your image. For example, you can control brightness levels in just the darkest shadows, just the midtones, just the lightest highlights, in the tones that fall between shadows and midtones, and in the tones that fall between midtones and highlights.”

“Hover over the Levels section that appears in the list of Adjustments to see the controls shown in the image below. If you click the Auto button, Photos will try its best to improve all the brightness levels in your image. If you like what you see, you’re done,” Snider writes. “To adjust the image even further…”

