“Russian hackers are stealing between $3 million to $5 million per day from US brands and media companies in one of the most lucrative botnet operations ever discovered,” Charlie Osborne reports for ZDNet. “On December 20, researchers from White Ops said the scheme, dubbed ‘Methbot,’ is a Russian operation set up to watch up to 300 million video-based adverts automatically every day.”

“These adverts, displayed on legitimate domains owned by companies including the Huffington Post, Economist, Fortune, ESPN, Vogue, CBS Sports, and Fox News, are used to generate additional revenue through advertising sponsors which help keep these businesses afloat,” Osborne reports. “What makes matters worse is that the Methbot operators are impersonating these legitimate domains, touting themselves to advertising networks, and placing these ads on fake websites.”

“It is believed that Methobot creates an estimated 200 million to 300 million fraudulent video ad impressions per day, targeting roughly 6,000 publishers and generating $3 million to $5 million in revenue every 24 hoursOsborne reports. “‘At this point, the Methbot operation is so entrenched in the infrastructure, the only way to shut it down is to make the details public, and for all parties involved to take direct action,’ the research team says. ‘White Ops has stopped Methbot from monetizing on our customers’ platforms, but it is clearly making money on many other platforms.'”

