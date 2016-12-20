“These adverts, displayed on legitimate domains owned by companies including the Huffington Post, Economist, Fortune, ESPN, Vogue, CBS Sports, and Fox News, are used to generate additional revenue through advertising sponsors which help keep these businesses afloat,” Osborne reports. “What makes matters worse is that the Methbot operators are impersonating these legitimate domains, touting themselves to advertising networks, and placing these ads on fake websites.”
“It is believed that Methobot creates an estimated 200 million to 300 million fraudulent video ad impressions per day, targeting roughly 6,000 publishers and generating $3 million to $5 million in revenue every 24 hoursOsborne reports. “‘At this point, the Methbot operation is so entrenched in the infrastructure, the only way to shut it down is to make the details public, and for all parties involved to take direct action,’ the research team says. ‘White Ops has stopped Methbot from monetizing on our customers’ platforms, but it is clearly making money on many other platforms.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, these scams are identified and killed off as they negatively impact advertising reveuue for legitimate publishers while also polluting the user experience (think of rogue redirect ads that hijack the user to the App Store that are running in major ad networks, look legitimate and are virtually impossible for publishers (and, it seems, extremely difficult for the ad networks themselves) to ferret out. The sooner this and other scams like it get cleaned up, the better.