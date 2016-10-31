YouTuber Matthew Roberts takes us on a tour of the most recent progress at Apple Campus 2 featuring new landscaping, solar installations, and additional buildings.

The aerial video was recorded using a DJI Phantom 3 Professional drone.

Apple Campus 2 is expected to be completed by Q4 2016, and start occupying in early 2017. The project is planned to house up to 13,000 employees in one central four-storied circular building of approximately 2,800,000 square feet.

When construction it completed, Apple Campus 2 will consist of 80% green space.