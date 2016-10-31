The aerial video was recorded using a DJI Phantom 3 Professional drone.
Apple Campus 2 is expected to be completed by Q4 2016, and start occupying in early 2017. The project is planned to house up to 13,000 employees in one central four-storied circular building of approximately 2,800,000 square feet.
When construction it completed, Apple Campus 2 will consist of 80% green space.
MacDailyNews Take: Lookin’ good!
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s ‘Spaceship’ Campus 2 construction schedule slips into 2017 – October 26, 2016
Apple’s ‘Spaceship’ Campus 2 lights begin to glow – September 30, 2016