“Entire system backups that happen in seconds. Crazy powerful external graphics cards,” Mark Spoonauer writes for LAPTOP. “USB 3.1 Gen 2 is super fast, which could open up all sorts of possibilities when the tech comes to the totally new MacBook Pro.”

“According to 9to5Mac, the beta of macOS Sierra provides clues that upcoming Macs will support USB 3.1 Gen 2, which has a rated speed of 10 Gbps. That’s twice as fast as the current Gen 1 standard,” Spoonauer writes. “It gets a little confusing, but those blazing speeds could come through a USB-C port that supports not just USB 3.1 Gen 2 but also Thunderbolt 3, which offers even faster 40 Gbps connectivity. So a single port could output video to a 4K or 5K display while also delivering power and data.”

“Text strings from macOS Sierra show that Apple plans to support USB 3.1 Gen 2 from a software perspective,” Jeff Benjamin reports for 9to5Mac. “Since there are no current Macs that support USB 3.1 Gen 2 hardware-wise, this indicates that new Mac hardware may likely ship with updated USB components that support faster throughput speeds.”

Benjamin reports, “f you’ve ever tried to use an external display with the current-generation MacBook, or even USB-C peripherals, then you’ll quickly appreciate how much of an improvement that such changes would make possible.”

