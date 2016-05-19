“The list of [Apple] apps that need an overhaul continues to grow but right at the top of the list for many years is iTunes, a relic from the last century that might be the most complex app Apple publishes,” Kate MacKenzie writes for PixoBebo. “Why doesn’t Apple just fix iTunes instead of coating the pig’s lips with new lipstick every year?”

“It’s just not that easy to fix iTunes,” MacKenzie writes, “so I have some sympathy for Apple’s famed engineers as they wrestle with what might be the most complex re-engineering project in the company’s history.””

MacDailyNews Take: Not counting Pink/Taligent/Copland, the transition to OS X, or the move from PowerPC to Intel, of course.

“Today’s iTunes is a gargantuan, complex, unstable mess of code that Apple cannot tame into submission the way it did to Photos, or even Final Cut Pro X,” MacKenzie writes. “To see more clearly Apple’s major problem with iTunes, try to imagine completely remodeling and rebuilding an airliner carrying 400 people while it remains in the air.”

MacDailyNews Take: We’re looking forward to the debut of Apple’s “Tunes” — err, “Media” app? — with bated breath!

