Apple Original Films nominated for 13 Academy Awards for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and ‘Napoleon’

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars were announced today with “Oppenheimer” leading the pack with 13 nods followed by “Poor Things” with 11. Apple Original Films picked up 13 Academy Award nominations for “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Napoleon.”

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut, including the historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA” at the 94th Academy Awards.

With 13 nominations in total, Apple more than doubles its record for Academy Award nominations in a single year, and is among this year’s most-nominated studios since its launch just over four years ago.

Here are the categories in which Apple Original Films’ (bold) are nominated:

Best picture

• “American Fiction”

• “Anatomy of a Fall”

• “Barbie”

• “The Holdovers”

• “Killers of the Flower Moon”

• “Maestro”

• “Oppenheimer”

• “Past Lives”

• “Poor Things”

• “The Zone of Interest”

Best actress

• Annette Bening, “Nyad”

• Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

• Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

• Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

• Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best supporting actor

• Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

• Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

• Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

• Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

• Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best director

• Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

• Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

• Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

• Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

• Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Visual effects

• “The Creator”

• “Godzilla Minus One”

• “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

• “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

• “Napoleon”

Original score

• “American Fiction”

• “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

• “Killers of the Flower Moon”

• “Oppenheimer”

• “Poor Things”

Original song

• “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

• “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

• “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

• “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

• “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Cinematography

• “El Conde”

• “Killers of the Flower Moon”

• “Maestro”

• “Oppenheimer”

• “Poor Things”

Costume design

• “Barbie”

• “Killers of the Flower Moon”

• “Napoleon”

• “Oppenheimer”

• “Poor Things”

Film editing

• “Anatomy of a Fall”

• “The Holdovers”

• “Killers of the Flower Moon”

• “Oppenheimer”

• “Poor Things”

Production design

• “Barbie”

• “Killers of the Flower Moon”

• “Napoleon”

• “Oppenheimer”

• “Poor Things”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” tracks the suspicious murders of members of the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight after oil was discovered underneath their land. “Killers of the Flower Moon” also stars Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, and is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book.

“Napoleon”

“Napoleon” is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

