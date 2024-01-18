Wired heads-on with Apple Vision Pro: ‘Polished, but the design doesn’t feel very Apple’

The Apple Vision Pro spatial computer “shows the future of computing is bulky and weird,” Wired’s Julian Chokkattu writes after a 30-minute heads-on session with Apple reps.

Julian Chokkattu for Wired:

I spent a little more than 30 minutes wearing the Apple Vision Pro today, and I saw the future of computing. The impressive technology in Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset lays the groundwork for what’s to come, but I am at a crossroads. I’m not sold on the bulky headset…

I wore the Solo Knit Band and surprisingly felt fine with the weight even after 30 minutes. I initially felt some pressure on my forehead, but I adjusted the headband to sit a little higher, and it balanced the weight between my forehead and cheekbones, which made the headset more comfortable to wear…

The elephant in the room is the battery pack. There’s a wire protruding out the left side of the headset and it leads to a rectangular battery, which lasts for around two hours on a single charge. You can plug in the battery to an outlet to keep the Vision Pro running for hours, but if you want to move around—say, if you’re running an interactive experience or playing a spatial game—you’ll have to stow the battery in a pocket. It’s an inelegant solution and showcases the limitations with the technology that even Apple couldn’t get around (and this is likely why Apple has tried so hard to hide the battery’s presence from its marketing and press images). Thankfully, after 30 minutes of Vision Pro-ing, the battery was still cool to the touch…

The technology is impressive, and as it progresses it will inevitably shrink so that one day, you’ll just be wearing normal-looking glasses. I hope. God, I really do hope that’s the direction we’re going.