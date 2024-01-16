Wall Street ends down as Apple weighs

U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after mixed earnings from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs pressured banks, and as sell-offs in Apple and Boeing weighed on the S&P 500.

Noel Randewich and Johann M Cherian for Reuters:

Apple dropped 1.2% after offering rare discounts on its iPhones in China in response to stiff competition there, days after being overtaken by Microsoft as the world’s most valuable firm.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller dampened sentiment by saying there should be no rush to cut interest rates even though he was more confident of inflation being on track to meet the Fed’s 2% target.

Traders pared expectations that the Fed might begin its rate cuts in March, with U.S. Treasury yields also rising.

“Certainly valuations are extended, but I think what is happening today is more of a broader consolidation of markets around that idea that investors had gotten a little too optimistic about how willing the Fed would be to ease rates,” said Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird.