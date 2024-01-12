Apple Music releases trailer for Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show

Apple Music on Friday released a new video teasing Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on February 11th. Super Bowl LVIII is the upcoming American football championship game of the National Football League for the 2023 season.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” said Usher in the announcement statement in September. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Apple Music’s multiyear partnership with the NFL and Roc Nation brings together the Super Bowl Halftime Show — the most-watched musical performance of the year — with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans, and offers the world’s best music listening experience with a catalog of over 100 million songs and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes and continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music. Follow @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

MacDailyNews Take: In 2023, the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna became the most-watched halftime performance of all time. The performance garnered five Creative Arts Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special (LIVE).

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.