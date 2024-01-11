Google lays off hundreds in Pixel, AR, Nest, Voice Assistant, Fitbit, and other teams

Alphabet subsidiary Google said on Wednesday it is laying off hundreds of employees across multiple teams, with Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman also leaving the company, as the monopoly-abusing advertising company masquerading as a search engine continues to cut costs.

Google said it will lay off hundreds at its Voice Assistant unit, while a few hundred roles are being eliminated in the hardware team responsible for Pixel, Nest and Fitbit, with the majority of people in the augmented reality (AR) team being let go. Hundreds of roles in the search giant’s central engineering team are also being impacted, the company said. The spokesperson did not specify the number of roles being impacted. It is not immediately clear how many people are part of the Google Assistant software and other teams. In January 2023, Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs, equivalent to 6% of its global workforce. As of September 2023, Alphabet had 182,381 employees globally.

MacDailyNews Take: They’ve destroyed Fitbit by enticing some users to move their accounts into a Google ghetto with no way to return, and with no advanced warning that would be the case, unable to see their friends’ and family members’ steps for years or longer. Pixel has always been a flop, with a tiny subset of deluded users intent on handicapping themselves instead of getting real iPhones. Google still had an AR team? lol. So, all of this is no surprise.

