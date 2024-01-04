Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, Cornsweeper, and more launch on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is set for another incredible year of uninterrupted play, starting with three new titles and more than 20 major updates to popular games launching this month. Today players can embark on an epic, wholesome, and nostalgic journey in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom; get swept up in Cornsweeper, a relaxing and whimsical reimagining of the beloved logic puzzle game Minesweeper; and go all in on Blackjack by MobilityWare+.

On February 1, players can blast off on a cosmic adventure in BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team, a unique 3v3 online action game featuring animal heroes piloting powerful mechanized armors, and master Words in Progress, an intriguing new puzzle game.

In addition to these new games, fan-favorite titles are launching brand-new content this month. The 2023 App Store Award winner Hello Kitty Island Adventure welcomes the Year of the Dragon with its Luck & Lanterns Celebration on January 19. A dragon flies over Friendship Island, leaving behind precious dragon pearls — a sign of good luck. Gather dragon pearls for special rewards all throughout the celebration.

On January 12, Crayola Create and Play+ gets a winter wonderland-themed makeover, which includes a limited-time winter skin for the Rainbow Rush activity, and kicks off Crayola’s annual Creativity Week — a celebration of children’s creativity and the joy it brings to learning. And in Jetpack Joyride 2, players can get behind the wheel of the new Hamster Ball vehicle, suit up in the Camouflage hero skin, and take the Water Jetpack for a wet and wild ride.

Cut the Rope 3, Snake.io+, Puzzle & Dragons Story, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, stitch., WHAT THE CAR?, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, and many more titles will also get exciting new updates throughout the month. Subscribers can check out the Recently Updated section on Apple Arcade to keep up to date on their favorite titles.

New games launching on Apple Arcade today include:

Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom (Bandai Namco)

From the most beloved virtual friend franchise of all time comes a new and wonderful journey for all the adventurers out there. Embark on a heartwarming experience in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, joining adorable hero Mametchi in restoring harmony to the Tamagotchi planet after a mysterious impact shakes their world. The kingdom is a canvas for players, where they can explore quirky landscapes, encounter nearly 300 adorable Tamagotchi characters, and build their own cozy wilderness camp. With regular content updates, the game offers a wholesome journey filled with surprises for players of all ages.

Cornsweeper (wbuttr)

Cornsweeper is a relaxing and whimsical reimagining of the beloved logic puzzle game Minesweeper from Jamaican solo developer wbuttr. A meditative mind-sweep-em-up, players pop delicious popcorn and avoid explosions, all set to a relaxing and original lo-fi-inspired soundtrack with reggae infusions. The game is greatly influenced by Jamaica’s cultural heritage, featuring localization in the local dialect, Patois.

Blackjack by MobilityWare+ (MobilityWare)

In Blackjack by MobilityWare+, players can immerse themselves in the classic game and master its intricacies. Go beyond the standard choices of Hit or Stand, and explore authentic gameplay with options like splitting and doubling down. Players can choose their table as they travel from iconic locations such as London to Barcelona — each offering a unique gaming atmosphere — as they climb up the leaderboards and showcase their skills. Special features like the table-run progression system, which allows players to earn coveted titles and unlock new tables, add an extra layer of excitement and achievement.

BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team (Oh BiBi)

In this 3v3 online action game with distinct heroes and dynamic gameplay, players will set out on a cosmic adventure in a captivating sci-fi universe brought to life with vivid, stylized graphics and incredible animations. The game features animal heroes piloting powerful mechanized armors known as BEASTs. With accessible gameplay mechanics, players can unleash their inner champions by seamlessly switching between agile PET and powerful BEAST forms, each boasting distinct abilities and weapons. The game features a charismatic roster of heroes, including Clyde the crafty cat, Nyx the sharpshooting owl, Rusty the fierce warthog, and GG Nova the eccentric unicorn. Playing either solo or teaming up with family and friends, players can engage in thrilling modes such as Payload, Crystal Rush, and Free for All, each promising unique twists and depth to the battles.

Words in Progress (Gamious)

Words in Progress starts with seven letters vertically aligned on the screen, and it’s up to the players to combine these letters into words. When a letter is removed from its position, the empty spot is filled with a new letter from the player’s pile. Complete different challenges and prevent the letter pile from emptying and ending the game. Featuring three game modes (Endless, Practice, and Multiplayer); a clean, cozy, and crisp design; and a long and steady learning curve, Words in Progress is a unique word game that’s fun for all ages.

Pricing and Availability

• Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 (U.S.) per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

• Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95 U.S.), Family ($25.95 U.S.), and Premier ($37.95 U.S.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

• Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. App Store Greats are available on iPhone and iPad.

• An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

• Availability for the 200+ titles across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

