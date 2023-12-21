Apple TV+ 2023 viewership up 42% year over year

Apple TV+, available in over 100 countries, has seen its viewership rise 42% year over year in 2023. The premium service doubled the total hours consumed year over year.

Mike Fleming Jr for Deadline:

‎

The December 15 premiere of the Mark Wahlberg-starrer The Family Plan on Apple TV+ debuted as the most viewed movie ever for the service, and now stands as the most viewed movie in Apple TV+ history, per insiders.

The Jennifer Aniston–Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show is the service’s series record holder after its new season that began in September saw audience increases by 20% over its second season, powered by growth in the U.S., and Canada, Australia, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, France and India.

The combination of those, Brie Larson’s Lessons in Chemistry, Messi Meets America, Gary Oldman’s Slow Horses, Ron Moore’s For All Mankind, along with this year’s Rebecca Ferguson-starrer Silo, Idris Elba’s Hijack, Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters and Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso, put Apple TV+’s viewership up by 42% year over year in 2023, in over 100 countries. The service doubled the total hours consumed, in year over year comparison.

Apple’s Monsterverse series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters from Legendary Entertainment, premiered as the No. 1 first season drama on Apple TV, in November, and Lessons in Chemistry became the #1 limited series on Apple TV+ to date, following its October 13 debut. The Lionel Messi docu Messi in America is on course to net the distinction of becoming the biggest unscripted sport series for the service after premiering October 11…