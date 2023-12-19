Apple wins Children’s & Family Emmy Awards for ‘Pinecone & Pony,’ ‘Jane,’ ‘Best Foot Forward,’ and ‘Life By Ella’

Apple TV+ was recognized over the weekend by the second annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards with wins for beloved Apple Original series, including “Pinecone & Pony,” “Life By Ella,” “Jane” and “Best Foot Forward.” Additionally, Apple’s Tara Sorensen was honored as a Silver Circle inductee, along with Ellen Coons for Individual Achievement in Animation — Character Animation for “Shape Island.”

Young Artist Award winner Maria Nash scored a win for Outstanding Younger Voice Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program in “Pinecone & Pony,” alongside an Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Program win for “Life By Ella.” “Jane,” the mission-driven series for kids and families inspired by the work of world-renowned ethologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall won Outstanding Visual Effects, while DGA Award winner “Best Foot Forward” earned Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program.

“Warmest congratulations to the extraordinarily talented casts and crews of ‘Pinecone & Pony,’ ‘Jane,’ ‘Best Foot Forward’ and ‘Life By Ella’ for being honored with Children’s & Family Emmy Awards,” said Tara Sorensen, head of children’s programming for Apple TV+. “We are truly thankful to the Television Academy for recognizing these programs. At Apple, we take a great deal of pride in our children’s programming and each of these series exemplifies just how powerful, impactful and uplifting storytelling can be for the next generation, wherever they live around the world.”

These are the latest Children’s & Family Emmy Awards honors for Apple TV+ following three wins in 2022 including Best Art Direction for “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” Best Directing for “Stillwater” and Best Non-Fiction Program for “Who are You, Charlie Brown?”; in addition to four Daytime Emmy Award wins in 2021 for Apple Original kids and family series including Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program and Individual Achievement in Animation: Character Animation for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”; Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program for “Stillwater” and Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for “Helpsters.” Apple TV+ was the first streaming service to win Daytime Emmys in its first year of eligibility after earning awards for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Programming for “Ghostwriter,” as well as Outstanding Single Camera Editing for “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.”

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 421 wins and 1,732 award nominations and counting, including the multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry.

In total, Apple landed four Children’s & Family Emmy Award wins including:

“Pinecone & Pony”

• Outstanding Younger Voice Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program — Maria Nash

“Life By Ella”

• Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Program

“Jane”

• Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

“Best Foot Forward”

• Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program

“Best Foot Forward”

Based on the book “Just Don’t Fall” by real-life Paralympic athlete, author motivational speaker and comedian Josh Sundquist, the live-action series follows 12-year-old Josh Dubin as he goes from homeschool to public school, eager to experience everything middle school has to offer! But along the way, Josh also faces a brand-new set of challenges, including how to get an entire school of kids to see past his prosthetic leg, and get to know him for who he is. With the support of his parents and the help of his best friends Kyle and Gabriella, Josh learns, laughs and grows, eager to come back every day for more. From Apple Studios in association with Muse Entertainment, “Best Foot Forward” stars Logan Marmino, Stephen Schneider, Joy Suprano, Peyton Jackson and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss.

“Jane”

“Jane” is a mission-driven series for kids and families inspired by the work of world-renowned ethologist and conservationist, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a United Nations Messenger of Peace, from Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute.

Ava Louise Murchison stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg, and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

“Life by Ella”

“Life By Ella” follows Ella as she returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what the future holds and a major “seize the day” mentality following her stint with cancer. With her best friend by her side, she is ready to tackle everything she was too afraid of before, and determined not to let the minutiae of fake friends and social media status distract her. The series stars Lily Brooks O’Briant, Artyon Celestine, and Vanessa Carrasco with an ensemble cast including Kevin Rahm, Mary Faber, Aidan Wallace, Kunal Dudheker and Maya Lynne Robinson.

“Pinecone & Pony”

Based on the book “The Princess and the Pony” by New York Times bestselling author Beaton, and hailing from DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films, “Pinecone & Pony” is an eight-episode animated comedy for kids and families about a young girl named Pinecone who, with the help of her best friend Pony, is learning that there’s more than one way to be a warrior. Together they’ll show their world how to challenge expectations, and that life can be a fun-filled adventure if you let it. From DreamWorks Animation, First Generation Films and bestselling author Kate Beaton, the series features the voice talents of Maria Nash, Alicia Richardson, Andy Hull, Rachel House, Thom Allison, Chase W. Dillon and Viola Abley.

“Shape Island”

This clever, funny and inspiring new stop-motion animated series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences. “Shape Island” shows kids that friendship can take many shapes.

The all-new stop motion series for kids and families is based on the internationally bestselling trilogy of Shapes picture books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, featuring the beloved familiar voices of Yvette Nicole Brown as the Narrator, Harvey Guillen as Square, Scott Adsit as Triangle and Gideon Adlon as Circle.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to all of the Apple TV+ casts and crews of the Children’s & Family Emmy Award winners!

