Digital Camera World reviews Apple’s M3 iMac: ‘Super-fast photo and video editing powerhouse’

Calling the new M3 iMac “a super-fast photo and video editing powerhouse,” Digital Camera World’s Rod Lawton reviews Apple’s latest iteration of its venerable desktop Mac.

Rod Lawton for Digital Camera World:

The iMac M3 is the latest in a long line of beautifully designed, powerful, and seductive (steady-on) all-in-one Macs. The 4.5K 500-nit Retina screen on its own might sell it to you, but inside is a super-fast M3 processor and 8 or 10-core GPU that makes the iMac M3 a photo and video editing powerhouse.

There are actually two iMac variants, both configurable with more RAM, more storage and more accessories as required. The base model comes with the same glorious screen and physical design and a highly compelling $1,299 / £1,399 price tag but only two ports, both Thunderbolt / USB 4. The upper (premium) model adds two USB Type-C ports, is ‘configurable’ with Gigabit Ethernet (there’s no separate port) and has ten GPU cores, not eight. This version starts at $1,499 / £1,599.

That’s pretty keen pricing for machines with this kind of power and a screen this good, but this is with a baseline spec of just 8GB integrated on-chip RAM and a measly 256GB SSD. You’ll almost certainly want to boost one or both, that’s when the prices really climb.

Our test machine was the upper-tier model with the maximum 24GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also came with an Apple Magic TrackPad and an extended keyboard with numeric keypad, and came in at $2,458 / £2,558.

This is not just a fast, modern and powerful computer with a beautiful screen, it’s smart enough to keep in any room in the house, and ideal for a multitude of uses – and users.