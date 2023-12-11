Apple’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ nab multiple 2024 Golden Globe nominations

The nominations for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday morning. The Golden Globe Awards are accolades bestowed, for excellence in both American and international film and television. It is an annual award ceremony held since 1944 to honor artists and professionals and their work.

The 2024 Golden Globes awards ceremony, at which winner will be revealed, will air Sunday, January 7 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

The Golden Globes were founded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), an organization representing international journalists who reported on the American entertainment industry.The first awards were bestowed on January 20, 1944. Since June 2023, the assets and intellectual property of the Golden Globes Awards have been owned by Eldridge Industries through its subsidiary Dick Clark Productions.

Movies:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

• Anatomy Of A Fall (Neon)

• Killers Of The Flower Moon (Apple Original Films)

• Maestro (Netflix)

• Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

• Past Lives (A24)

• The Zone Of Interest (A24)

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

• Air (Amazon Mgm Studios)

• American Fiction (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

• Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

• The Holdovers (Focus Features)

• May December (Netflix)

• Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

• The Boy And The Heron (Gkids)

• Elemental (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

• Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)

• The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

• Suzume (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)

• Wish (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement

• Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

• Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

• John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)

• Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 (Paramount Pictures)

• Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

• Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)

• The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

• Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Amc Theatres Distribution)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

• Anatomy Of A Fall (Neon) – France

• Fallen Leaves (Mubi) – Finland

• Io Capitano (Pathe Distribution) – Italy

• Past Lives (A24) – Usa

• Society Of The Snow (Netflix) – Spain

• The Zone Of Interest (A24) – United Kingdom / USA

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

• Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

• Leonardo Dicaprio (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

• Colman Domingo (Rustin)

• Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)

• Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

• Andrew Scott (All Of Us Strangers)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

• Annette Bening (Nyad)

• Lily Gladstone (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

• Sandra Hüller (Anatomy Of A Fall)

• Greta Lee (Past Lives)

• Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

• Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

• Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario)

• Timothée Chalamet (Wonka)

• Matt Damon (Air)

• Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

• Joaquin Phoenix (Beau Is Afraid)

• Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

• Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)

• Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings)

• Natalie Portman (May December)

• Alma Pöysti (Fallen Leaves)

• Margot Robbie (Barbie)

• Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

• Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)

• Robert De Niro (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

• Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

• Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

• Charles Melton (May December)

• Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

• Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

• Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

• Jodie Foster (Nyad)

• Julianne Moore (May December)

• Rosamund Pike (Saltburn)

• Da’vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Director – Motion Picture

• Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

• Greta Gerwig (Barbie)

• Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

• Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

• Martin Scorsese (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

• Celine Song (Past Lives)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

• Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Barbie)

• Tony Mcnamara (Poor Things)

• Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

• Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

• Celine Song (Past Lives)

• Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (Anatomy Of A Fall)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

• Jerskin Fendrix (Poor Things)

• Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)

• Joe Hisaishi (The Boy And The Heron)

• Mica Levi (The Zone Of Interest)

• Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse)

• Robbie Robertson (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

• “Addicted To Romance” — She Came To Me, Music & Lyrics By: Bruce Springsteen

• “Dance The Night” — Barbie, Music & Lyrics By: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

• “I’m Just Ken” — Barbie, Music & Lyrics By: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

• “Peaches” — The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Music & Lyrics By: Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

• “Road To Freedom” — Rustin, Music & Lyrics By: Lenny Kravitz

• “What Was I Made For?” — Barbie, Music & Lyrics By: Billie Eilish O’connell, Finneas O’connell

Television:

Best Television Series – Drama

• 1923 (Paramount+)

• The Crown (Netflix)

• The Diplomat (Netflix)

• The Last Of Us (HBO | Max)

• The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

• Succession (Hbo | Max)

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

• Abbott Elementary (Abc)

• Barry (Hbo | Max)

• The Bear (Fx)

• Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

• Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

• Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

• All The Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

• Beef (Netflix)

• Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

• Fargo (Fx)

• Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

• Lessons In Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Drama

• Brian Cox (Succession)

• Kieran Culkin (Succession)

• Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

• Pedro Pascal (The Last Of Us)

• Jeremy Strong (Succession)

• Dominic West (The Crown)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Drama

• Helen Mirren (1923)

• Bella Ramsey (The Last Of Us)

• Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

• Sarah Snook (Succession)

• Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

• Emma Stone (The Curse)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

• Bill Hader (Barry)

• Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)

• Jason Segel (Shrinking)

• Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

• Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

• Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

• Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

• Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

• Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

• Elle Fanning (The Great)

• Selena Gomez (Only Murders In The Building)

• Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

• Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

• Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six)

• Jon Hamm (Fargo)

• Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers)

• David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves)

• Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

• Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)

• Brie Larson (Lessons In Chemistry)

• Elizabeth Olsen (Love & Death)

• Juno Temple (Fargo)

• Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers)

• Ali Wong (Beef)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role On Television

• Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

• Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

• James Marsden (Jury Duty)

• Ebon Moss–Bachrach (The Bear)

• Alan Ruck (Succession)

• Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role On Television

• Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

• Abby Elliott (The Bear)

• Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

• J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

• Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)

• Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television

• Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Armageddon)

• Trevor Noah (Trevor Noah: Where Was I)

• Chris Rock (Chris Rock: Selective Outrage)

• Amy Schumer (Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact)

• Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love)

• Wanda Sykes (Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer)

Nominations by Motion Picture (2 Or More)

• Barbie — 9

• Oppenheimer — 8

• Killers Of The Flower Moon — 7

• Poor Things — 7

• Past Lives — 5

• Anatomy Of A Fall — 4

• Maestro — 4

• May December — 4

• The Holdovers — 3

• Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse — 3

• The Super Mario Bros. Movie — 3

• The Zone Of Interest — 3

• Air — 2

• American Fiction — 2

• The Boy And The Heron — 2

• The Color Purple — 2

• Fallen Leaves — 2

• Nyad — 2

• Rustin — 2

• Saltburn — 2

Nominations by Film Distributor (2 Or More)

• Netflix — 13

• Warner Bros. — 12

• A24 — 11

• Universal– 11

• Searchlight Pictures — 8

• Apple Original Films — 7

• Amazon Mgm Studios — 4

• Neon — 4

• Sony Pictures Releasing — 4

• Focus Features — 3

• Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures — 3

• Gkids — 2

• Mubi — 2

• Orion Pictures / Amazon Mgm Studios — 2

Nominations by Television Series (2 Or More)

• Succession — 9

• The Bear — 5

• Only Murders In The Building — 5

• The Crown — 4

• Beef — 3

• Daisy Jones & The Six — 3

• Fargo — 3

• The Last Of Us — 3

• Ted Lasso — 3

• 1923 — 2

• Abbott Elementary — 2

• Barry — 2

• The Diplomat — 2

• Fellow Travelers — 2

• Jury Duty — 2

• Lessons In Chemistry — 2

• The Morning Show — 2

Nominations by TV Distributor

• HBO | Max — 17

• Netflix — 15

• Apple TV+ — 9

• Fx — 8

• Hulu — 6

• Prime Video — 5

• Showtime — 4

• Paramount+ — 3

• ABC — 2

• Amazon Freevee — 2

• Peacock — 1

