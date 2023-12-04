Georgia man credits Apple Watch with saving his life during hiking fall

A Roswell, Georgia man said his Apple Watch likely saved his life. Mike Menand was on a hike in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area with his dogs Cinnamon and Sugar back in April when he took a bad fall.

Rob DiRienzo for Fox 5 Altlanta:

He thinks they saw a coyote. “They got spooked and knocked me down and dragged me off the trail,” he said. His smartwatch instantly detected the incident and assisted him in calling for help. “There’s no telling how long I would’ve been laying there,” he said. “”I realized I couldn’t move, I couldn’t get up. I was in a lot of pain.” He called for an ambulance with a few taps on his smartwatch. “Once the call was made to 911, they stayed on with me until emergency services showed up.” Right after his fall, a 46-year-old Sandy Springs woman with her two dogs fell in that very same park. She did not survive. “When I read that, I thought that could’ve been me,” Menand said. “Because I was by myself, no one around me, no one really knew where I was.”

Menand said his device was his only shot at getting immediate help that day. “I couldn’t even get to the phone because my phone was in my pocket, which I was lying on.”

MacDailyNews Note: If Apple Watch detects a hard fall, it can help connect you to emergency services if needed. If Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 4 or later, or Apple Watch Ultra or later detects a hard fall while you’re wearing your watch, it taps you on the wrist, sounds an alarm, and displays an alert. You can choose to contact emergency services or dismiss the alert by pressing the Digital Crown, tapping Close in the upper-left corner, or tapping “I’m OK.”

If you have iPhone 14 or later (all models), Fall Detection notifications to emergency services may be communicated by the Emergency SOS via satellite system when you’re outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, where Emergency SOS via satellite is available.

