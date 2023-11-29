Apple Music is better than Spotify

Apple Music is the superior choice over Spotify for music lovers seeking an unparalleled listening experience. Apple Music’s vast music library with over 100 million tracks, immersive Spatial Audio, lossless audio, exclusive content, seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, offline listening capabilities, personalized recommendations, and engaging social features make it the best choice for discerning listeners.
Music Library
Apple Music holds a significant advantage in terms of its music library, boasting over 100 million songs, far exceeding Spotify’s 80 million-track collection. This vast library ensures that Apple Music caters to a wider range of musical tastes, encompassing genres from mainstream pop to obscure indie bands. Whether you’re a seasoned music enthusiast or a casual listener, Apple Music’s extensive library is sure to satisfy your musical cravings.
Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos
Apple Music has taken the listening experience to new heights with its revolutionary Spatial Audio feature. Using advanced audio techniques, Spatial Audio creates an immersive three-dimensional soundscape that mimics the feeling of being in a concert hall or recording studio. This immersive experience is particularly captivating for classical music, cinematic soundtracks, and live performances.
Lossless Audio
Apple Music is also a pioneer in lossless audio technology, offering users the option to stream music in its original high-quality format. Lossless audio preserves all the intricate details and nuances of the original recording, resulting in a purer, more authentic listening experience. For audiophiles and discerning listeners, Apple Music’s lossless audio is a game-changer and a must-have for discerning music lovers.
Apple Music users can stream 16-bit/44.1kHz, 24-bit/48kHz, and 24-bit/192kHz audio and use Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos content through Apple Music. Apple Music also streams content at 256kbps utilizing the AAC audio format and streams via the only real high-quality Bluetooth code, AAC, which is significantly more efficient than most other open-source lossy alternatives.
Exclusive Content
Apple Music has secured exclusive deals with artists, providing subscribers with access to unreleased tracks, live performances, and behind-the-scenes content. This exclusive content gives Apple Music users a unique edge, allowing them to delve deeper into the world of their favorite artists.
Integration with Apple Ecosystem
For Apple device users, of which over 2 billion devices are in use worldwide, Apple Music seamlessly integrates with the iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS platforms, offering a smooth and consistent experience througout the ecosystem. Users can easily manage their music library, control playback, and access exclusive features across their Apple devices.
Personalized Recommendations
Both Apple Music and Spotify employ sophisticated algorithms to provide personalized music recommendations. Apple Music’s curated recommendations are based on user listening habits, preferences, and genre selections, ensuring that users are constantly discovering new music that aligns with their tastes.
Offline Listening
Apple Music allows users to download songs and playlists for offline listening, ensuring they have access to their favorite music even without an internet connection. This feature is particularly useful for commuting, traveling, or spending time in areas with limited or no connectivity.
MacDailyNews Take: The only reason why Spotify has more users worldwide – Apple Music is No.1 in the America – is because Spotify has a free tier with advertising where listeners pay with their time, enduring enforced advertising interruptions breaking into their music, instead with a few dollars per month.
If you’re looking for the best possible music streaming experience, Apple Music is the clear winner.
MacDailyNews Note: Students can choose the Apple Music Student Plan at $5.99 per month. An individual monthly subscription costs $10.99 per month. The Apple Music Family Plan, which allows you to share your account with up to five people and gives each member a personal account, is $16.99 per month. The Apple Music Individual Plan and the Apple Music Family Plan are also included in Apple One, which bundles up to five other Apple services into a single monthly subscription. Apple One plans start at $19.95 per month. Apple Music Classical is included with Apple Music Student, Individual, and Family Plans.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
11 Comments
Spotify is far superior to Apple Music. Period.
In what ways is Spotify “far superior,” exactly, Jake?
By not having lossless high-resolution audio? By not having Spatial Audio? By offering millions fewer tracks? Please, enlighten us further, bless your heart.
The point about lossless is that vast majority of the people, and also most of the so-called audiophiles cannot hear the difference regardless of what they think. Tests have shown audiophiles not knowing the difference between a 100$ and a 5000$ amplifier.
About millions of tracks — just how many tracks do you think you can listen to in a year? 10 thousand maybe? 50 thousand? It is not the quantity that matters.
Tests have shown audiophiles not knowing the difference between a 100$ and a 5000$ amplifier
BULLSHIT
Spotify’s algorithm for finding new music is so vastly superior to Music its frankly a joke. I’ve had both for years. The high resolution music, the bigger music library are nothing if you can’t come close to finding me music I want, especially new music. I contacted Apple for years early on to comment on their algorithms and suggested they just buy Spotify. I guarantee if you have both for a month the difference will be so clear.
Who cares about the amount of music? The main thing for me is that Apple Music’s recommendations are just bad while Spotify excels in having 8 long lists for me that most of the time match my taste. I have really tried to like Apple Music, not once but many times. But they always fail to impress me.
I love Apple, but Music is a clear loser to Spotify. The reason Spotify dominates is simple. It has a far better algorithm for finding music you like. Apple has never done a good job at this and on the contrary a lot of us have it only because of the bundle. Also the UX for Music is poor vs. Spotify. Spotify gets stuff wrong as well but music services are about finding music you like based on your list … Spotify wins.
Totally agree with Spotify’s algorithm compared to Apple’s. Spotify just does a better job of curating what I want. I’ve used Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora. However, despite Spotify’s superior algorithm, I stopped subscribing to all three.
I tried to like Spotify several times. But it’s always failed to find any music I like.
I also compared apples lossless with Spotify. Apple wins hands down. Not even close. All the music I listened to in my life is now like new again…..things I never noticed before lossless came up. Whoever said you cannot tell the difference just doesn’t or has not listened properly using good equipment.
Recommendation: feed USB output from a Mac mini into a decent DAC, followed by a tube pre amp and then into a decent high power amp. Good speakers of course. Clean up reflections in your room… and then listen.
With Apple I can just put on one track I feel like listening to and thereafter it finds all the other tracks I want to listen to… even the ones I have never heard of. Brilliant!
Well, bully for you for having that level of equipment and the time to set it up properly.
The vast majority of people streaming music do so in cars, on earbuds, or bluetooth speakers. Lossless music is wasted in those situations.
I’ve used Apple Music on and off for years. While I like the quality of the audio compared with other services like YouTube, I always end up using YouTube Premium for all my music.
Why?
Apple seems to still have “holes” in each artist catologue. Apple does not sequence the album releases of each artist correctly.
So What?
At YouTube Premium, it always seems to list each artist’s disk catologue correctly. Apple Music seems to take best of tracks, move them around and you can never figure out what the original release was.
This may not be a big deal to some but as an album collector and a music historian, I work tirelessly to figure out where each artist was in their career.
Apple Music works best when it’s part of a “Family Plan” with other services.