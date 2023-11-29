Apple Music is better than Spotify

Apple Music is the superior choice over Spotify for music lovers seeking an unparalleled listening experience. Apple Music’s vast music library with over 100 million tracks, immersive Spatial Audio, lossless audio, exclusive content, seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, offline listening capabilities, personalized recommendations, and engaging social features make it the best choice for discerning listeners.

Music Library

Apple Music holds a significant advantage in terms of its music library, boasting over 100 million songs, far exceeding Spotify’s 80 million-track collection. This vast library ensures that Apple Music caters to a wider range of musical tastes, encompassing genres from mainstream pop to obscure indie bands. Whether you’re a seasoned music enthusiast or a casual listener, Apple Music’s extensive library is sure to satisfy your musical cravings.

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos

Apple Music has taken the listening experience to new heights with its revolutionary Spatial Audio feature. Using advanced audio techniques, Spatial Audio creates an immersive three-dimensional soundscape that mimics the feeling of being in a concert hall or recording studio. This immersive experience is particularly captivating for classical music, cinematic soundtracks, and live performances.

Lossless Audio

Apple Music is also a pioneer in lossless audio technology, offering users the option to stream music in its original high-quality format. Lossless audio preserves all the intricate details and nuances of the original recording, resulting in a purer, more authentic listening experience. For audiophiles and discerning listeners, Apple Music’s lossless audio is a game-changer and a must-have for discerning music lovers.

Apple Music users can stream 16-bit/44.1kHz, 24-bit/48kHz, and 24-bit/192kHz audio and use Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos content through Apple Music. Apple Music also streams content at 256kbps utilizing the AAC audio format and streams via the only real high-quality Bluetooth code, AAC, which is significantly more efficient than most other open-source lossy alternatives.

Exclusive Content

Apple Music has secured exclusive deals with artists, providing subscribers with access to unreleased tracks, live performances, and behind-the-scenes content. This exclusive content gives Apple Music users a unique edge, allowing them to delve deeper into the world of their favorite artists.

Integration with Apple Ecosystem

For Apple device users, of which over 2 billion devices are in use worldwide, Apple Music seamlessly integrates with the iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS platforms, offering a smooth and consistent experience througout the ecosystem. Users can easily manage their music library, control playback, and access exclusive features across their Apple devices.

Personalized Recommendations

Both Apple Music and Spotify employ sophisticated algorithms to provide personalized music recommendations. Apple Music’s curated recommendations are based on user listening habits, preferences, and genre selections, ensuring that users are constantly discovering new music that aligns with their tastes.

Offline Listening

Apple Music allows users to download songs and playlists for offline listening, ensuring they have access to their favorite music even without an internet connection. This feature is particularly useful for commuting, traveling, or spending time in areas with limited or no connectivity.

MacDailyNews Take: The only reason why Spotify has more users worldwide – Apple Music is No.1 in the America – is because Spotify has a free tier with advertising where listeners pay with their time, enduring enforced advertising interruptions breaking into their music, instead with a few dollars per month.

If you’re looking for the best possible music streaming experience, Apple Music is the clear winner.

MacDailyNews Note: Students can choose the Apple Music Student Plan at $5.99 per month. An individual monthly subscription costs $10.99 per month. The Apple Music Family Plan, which allows you to share your account with up to five people and gives each member a personal account, is $16.99 per month. The Apple Music Individual Plan and the Apple Music Family Plan are also included in Apple One, which bundles up to five other Apple services into a single monthly subscription. Apple One plans start at $19.95 per month. Apple Music Classical is included with Apple Music Student, Individual, and Family Plans.

