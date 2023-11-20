Next-gen Apple TV 4K expected to come with a faster chip, lower price

According to Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman, the next-gen Apple TV 4K will be equipped with a faster processor compared to the current model – possibly the A16 Bionic chip that debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro models or even the A17 Pro chip that debuted in the iPhone 15 Pro models. The new Apple TV hardware is expected to be released in the first half of 2024.
Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the next Apple TV to be “more affordable” than the current model. He said a “sub-$100 price” would be the “sweet spot” for the Apple TV, but exact pricing for the next model remains to be seen.
No major external design changes are expected for the next Apple TV.
Apple said the A15 Bionic chip’s increased power efficiency allowed for the fan to be removed in the current Apple TV, resulting in the device having a more compact design that is around 12% thinner and around 50% lighter than the previous model.
MacDailyNews Note: In the U.S., the current Apple TV 4K retails for $129 with 64GB of storage and for $149 with 128GB storage.
4 Comments
How about doing something actually useful for many users and putting a simple camera in the Apple TV box so it can always do video in the FaceTime app on the Apple TV without the incredibly kludgy and mistake inducing method of putting your iPhone, facing backward, at the tV and having to press an “accept” button okaying switching video from the phone to the TV and then engaging in a FaceTime without access to your iPhone? Is Apple no longer capable of doing obvious simple things to add value? This should have been done years ago, and by the way, the software Apple developed to move the iPhone camera into just the right “zoom” to get all the participants in the picture is great and would immediately work with an integrated camera if Apple would just do it. I cannot believe how pathetic they are now at doing the basics.
While I like the idea of a camera in an AppleTV I’m just not sure what that would look like and how much it would add to the cost. I LOVE the new FaceTime for AppleTV. We use it every week. It may not be an elegant as you would like but it’s amazing. I did get lucky and bought the Blekin magnetic “holder” when it was released. It was a gimmick then but is ESSENTIAL now for using my Phone with FaceTime. Works like a champ! Unless they put the camera in some sort of “snake arm” where you can move it around and point it where you want I don’t see how that would work.
Putting a connector or allowing wireless connections to a camera would probably be better. Putting it in the Apple TV box itself limits where you can place the box. TVs these days are so thin you could probably clip most of the webcams out now to your TV. If the user still insists on using their iPhone, why not just have a small basket/platform that hangs off the back top of the TV to place the phone on for the Facetime calls.
That is great to hear for new users. I have 2 Apple TVs. A HD and a 4K. I just cut the cable and no turning back. I have my channels that I want without millions of channels on cable that you never watch.