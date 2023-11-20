Next-gen Apple TV 4K expected to come with a faster chip, lower price

According to Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman, the next-gen Apple TV 4K will be equipped with a faster processor compared to the current model – possibly the A16 Bionic chip that debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro models or even the A17 Pro chip that debuted in the iPhone 15 Pro models. The new Apple TV hardware is expected to be released in the first half of 2024.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

‎

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the next Apple TV to be “more affordable” than the current model. He said a “sub-$100 price” would be the “sweet spot” for the Apple TV, but exact pricing for the next model remains to be seen. No major external design changes are expected for the next Apple TV. Apple said the A15 Bionic chip’s increased power efficiency allowed for the fan to be removed in the current Apple TV, resulting in the device having a more compact design that is around 12% thinner and around 50% lighter than the previous model.

‎

MacDailyNews Note: In the U.S., the current Apple TV 4K retails for $129 with 64GB of storage and for $149 with 128GB storage.

‎

