Apple iPad (9th Generation) just $229.99 at Amazon for early Black Friday sale

During an early Black Friday sale, Amazon is offering Apple’s iPad (9th Generation with the Home button): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life in Silver for a rather crazy $229.99 – that’s 30% off.

iPad comes equipped with the powerful A13 Bionic chip, delivering a 20 percent performance boost over the previous generation. The Neural Engine in A13 Bionic also powers next-level machine learning capabilities, including Live Text, which uses on-device intelligence to recognize text in a photo upon which users can take action.

An upgraded ambient light sensor enables True Tone, which adjusts screen content to the color temperature of a room. True Tone on the iPad (9th gen.) makes images appear more natural and provides users with a more comfortable viewing experience in all lighting environments.

MacDailyNews Take: $229.99 is a very low price for a new, still very-capable iPad.

