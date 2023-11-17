Apple files legal case contesting EU’s Digital Markets Act

According to a post shared by the Court of Justice of the European Union on X, Apple has filed a legal case contesting decisions taken by the European Commission under its recently-introduced Digital Markets Act.

Martin Coulter for Reuters:

‎

While details of Apple’s legal challenge have not been made public, Bloomberg News reported last week the company would challenge the inclusion of its App Store on the list of gatekeepers.

Meta and TikTok had already filed appeals disputing the Commission’s decision to include their services.

In its appeal, Meta said it disagreed with the Commission’s decision to designate its Messenger and Marketplace services under the DMA. It did not challenge the inclusion of Facebook, Whatsapp, or Instagram.

Meanwhile, TikTok said its designation risked entrenching the power of dominant tech companies.