Apple preps launches of OLED iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air models

According to Haitong International Technology Research analyst Jeff Pu, Apple’s upcoming iPad Pro models with OLED displays will be followed by sequential OLED MacBook Pro and OLED MacBook Air launches over the next three years. There are currently no Macs or iPads with OLED displays.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

In a new investor memo seen by MacRumors, Pu said Apple intends to update the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with OLED screens sometime in 2026, which tallies with the timeframe previously predicted by Ross Young of research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants. Pu also reiterated widely rumored next-generation 11-inch and 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models launching in 2024 that will also be equipped with OLED displays, with Apple aiming to ship 10 million units in the first year. Pu also said that Apple is actively developing an OLED screen for the ‌MacBook Air‌, although the release of the OLED MacBook Pro is expected to come first.

