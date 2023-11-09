Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak suffers minor stroke

Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak had minor stroke in Mexico while attending World Business Forum in Mexico City. Woz told ABC News he’s “flying home” to the United States.

Anne Laurent for aBC News:

Wozniak said he felt dizzy in the morning while working on his computer, then had some vertigo and couldn’t walk. He then went to the hospital, where they took an MRI showing he had a “minor but real stroke,” he said via text message to ABC News.

He is no longer in the hospital and is “flying home” to the United States now, he said.

Wozniak was set to speak on the “digital future” at the World Business Forum on Wednesday afternoon in Mexico City but did not speak because he became ill.