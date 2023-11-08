Apple VP Lisa Jackson: Apple is not passing on costs of carbon reduction efforts to consumers

Apple does not charge more to account for its carbon reduction efforts on its products, its vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives said on Wednesday at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York.

“We don’t factor in a premium to take care of the work that we’re doing,” Apple Vice President Lisa Jackson said in an interview with Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni.

Apple, with a roughly $2.8 trillion market capitalization, which makes it the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, wants to show a way forward that can apply to other businesses, Jackson said. Apple CEO Tim Cook has set the tone, according to Jackson.

“I want to do it in a way that other businesses can say this isn’t because they’re Apple,” said Jackson, referring to Cook’s direction. “It’s because they understand how to make clean energy and (recyclable) materials work in the manufacturing chains and drive emissions down.”

In her remarks on Wednesday, Jackson nodded at the challenges of figuring out and reporting supply-chain details. “Even making the windmills to generate renewable energy has a carbon footprint, and so you have to account for that,” she said.