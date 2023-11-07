Don’t fall for this Apple gift card scam

Up pops a text with a tone of urgency. It’s a message from your CEO; a bit unusual, it’s a request for you to purchase several Apple gift cards for clients. Don’t fall for it.

The “CEO Apple Gift Card Scam” is as cunning as it is simple. Scammers impersonate high-ranking company officials, sending emails or texts to employees with an “urgent” request to buy gift cards for various reasons. The scammer will often pressure the employee to act quickly and keep the request confidential. Once the gift cards are purchased, the scammer asks for the card numbers and PINs, making off with potentially thousands of dollars before the employee realizes they’ve been duped. Apple is aware of the problem and is taking steps to protect customers who may find themselves at an Apple Store about to shell out a couple of grand on quickly purchased gift cards.

MacDailyNews Note: Knutsson reached out to Apple, and this is the statement they provided: “Apple works closely with retailers, law enforcement, and gift card enablers to identify and prevent gift card scams, as well as provide warnings directly to consumers through in-store signage and on gift card packaging to remind them not to share the number on the back of the card with other people.”

