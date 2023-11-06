Apple: We are not planning a 27-inch iMac

Holding out for a 27-inch iMac? Forget about it. Apple has told The Verge that it has no plans to make a 27-inch iMac with Apple Silicon; i.e., if you want an iMac for Christmas, the 24-inch M3 iMac is available to order!

Dan Seifert for The Verge:

‎

Apple will not be making an Apple Silicon version of the 27-inch iMac to replace the Intel-equipped model that it discontinued in 2022. The company is instead focusing the iMac line around the 24-inch model that was first released in early 2021 and just updated with the new M3 processor this fall. Apple PR representative Starlayne Meza confirmed the company’s plans to The Verge. The company encourages those who have been holding out hope for a larger iMac to consider the Studio Display and Mac Studio or Mac Mini, which pair a 27-inch 5K screen with a separate computer, compared to the all-in-one design of the iMac.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Don’t hold your breath for a 32-inch iMac, either. It may come someday, but not any time soon.

‎

