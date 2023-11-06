Apple: We are not planning a 27-inch iMac

Holding out for a 27-inch iMac? Forget about it. Apple has told The Verge that it has no plans to make a 27-inch iMac with Apple Silicon; i.e., if you want an iMac for Christmas, the 24-inch M3 iMac is available to order!
Apple will not be making an Apple Silicon version of the 27-inch iMac to replace the Intel-equipped model that it discontinued in 2022. The company is instead focusing the iMac line around the 24-inch model that was first released in early 2021 and just updated with the new M3 processor this fall.
Apple PR representative Starlayne Meza confirmed the company’s plans to The Verge. The company encourages those who have been holding out hope for a larger iMac to consider the Studio Display and Mac Studio or Mac Mini, which pair a 27-inch 5K screen with a separate computer, compared to the all-in-one design of the iMac.
MacDailyNews Take: Don’t hold your breath for a 32-inch iMac, either. It may come someday, but not any time soon.
I guess the attempt to gaslight Apple has failed.
If people want it, they should make it. Apple is being ridiculous just focusing only on the high end market, which is wrong as the mac sales has proved they are losing ground because of charging high prices and ignoring the “normal people”. the Market is changing and Apple should change with it. of the new chips are Focusing on Gaming, they should make a imac with a large screen for gaming.
Do most people actually want a 27″ iMac? Apple did their homework and found otherwise.
Today thankfully Apple offers 3 desktop machines to cover a much wider range of users than any sealed box iMac ever could. You have the choice of Apple or other brand displays to mate with them. The iMac design is a “thermal corner”; it offers no internal expansion and no way to pair a matching second display, and significantly worse repairability than any other desktop. If you want a gaming machine, a sealed thin unibody design is the absolute last choice an engineer would suggest. Real gamers want powerful graphics and need serious cooling that iMacs never could offer without throttling. Check the Metal tab on the Geekbench page to see what serious graphics cards accomplish today: https://browser.geekbench.com/mac-benchmarks Note that the MacBook Pro performs worse than the nearly identical chipset in the Mac Studio. That’s the proper cooling design making the difference.
The iMac made the most sense for schools, kiosks, and low-end users who didn’t have the technical ability to deal with gasp scary wires. The 27″ iMacs were stopgaps because Apple was so hyper-focused on building its iOS moat and too lazy to make real Mac Pros or any competitive midrange conventional Mac desktops from 2013-2019. The situation thankfully is now corrected. You have better Mac desktop choices than before at either higher and lower prices than the iMac era depending on your display choice.
Jony Ive has left the building. Embrace the return of real engineers who know that thinner is not always better, especially in desktop computing.
Plenty of people want an iMac with a screen larger than 21″ and would like to have an all-in-one package. Apple may make slightly more money on those who buy Studios and Apple-branded displays, but it’s hard to imagine they’ll make as much on those who buy Mini and third party displays (which I assume are the majority of buyers). Perhaps they are factory-constrained and prefer to make more models of iPhone instead of different kinds of Macs.
Macs as professional tools for pro users
iPads for normal people
Apple will double down on this strategy going forward. I’m betting on it.
Apple screwed over every Graphic Designer (yeah many of those same people that were loyal to Apple from the very beginning and through the worst of times) when they stopped producing the 27″ iMac.
They can purchase th 27″ Studio Display + Mac mini or Mac Studio combo
Just because you were 1 of 5 Graphic Designers (self-important much? 😄) who used a 27″ iMac doesn’t mean they “screwed over” anyone worth a second of their time. You can do graphic design on every single Apple computing device, even an iPhone. Get over yourself and buy a Mac Mini and the display of your infinite choice.
I kind of agree with Apple on this. This is the way I’ve been thinking for a while. I have an Intel 27” iMac. The display is still good so if I could update the computer to an M series chip that would be great. Next year when I need a new machine I think I’ll go the route of Mac Studio and an Apple Pro XDR display.
Apple’s attitude reminds me a furniture company I worked for in high school. The general manager used to tell the sales force that their job was to sell whatever the production manger decided to produce. Excuse what about customer preferences?
Clearly there is a demand for a larger screen more powerful iMac. The press release proves this. Apple needs to refocus on the customer, not their spreadsheets.
The all in one design is what brought me to Apple and kept me with Apple since 2008. I like the lack of cables, the extra desk space and the clean look. Apple can try to force the issue, but I am not buying what they are selling. I have rejected the Mac Studio twice. It simply is not as clean a design.
To add insult to injury Apple offers a $1,500 monitor with a poor quality camera. I tried out a new one two weeks ago. The cameras in Dell’s newest precision laptops put the camera in the Studio display to shame! There simply is no comparison.
So we are left with an overpriced, less elegant design, with a poor quality camera for a much higher price. No Thanks!
If they had new 27″ iMacs with the M-series available tomorrow, I’d be putting in an order for 25 or so of those today for my office locations. They are/were the perfect graphic designer’s Mac; good ROI, decent all around performance, screen quality & color, compact foot print, just enough ports. Simplicity.
Now I have to go buy third party screens (not that insane $$$ Apple monitor) and find room on the desks for that fat Aluminum brick of a studio Mac and then there are all the cables that need to be dealt with…Ugh!
It’s a mess, plain and simple.
Apple, clean up in aisle 3, please.
Plus it’s $$thousands more.
I would always buy a 27 inch iMac if I could reuse the monitor with my next system. The screens are beautiful! But, it makes me a little sick when I get a new system and can’t reuse that beautiful monitor.