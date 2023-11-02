MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q423 Conference Call with analysts starting at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT today, November 2, 2023

This stream is best experienced on an iPhone 7 or later, iPad (5th generation or later), or iPod touch (7th generation) using Safari on iOS 12 or later; or a Mac using Safari on macOS Mojave 10.14 or later. Streaming to your TV requires an AirPlay 2–capable device, or via AirPlay to an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

Apple’s live conference call webcast will begin at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT here.

Apple today posted quarterly revenue of $89.498 billion (vs. $90.146 billion YoY), down 1 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.46 (vs. $1.29 YoY), up 13 percent YoY.

For the quarter, analysts’ consensus estimates (per LSEG) called for Apple to report EPS of $1.39 EPS on revenue of $89.28 billion.

Live notes:

• AAPL After hours: $171.97, -$5.60 (-3.15%) @ 06:00PM EDT

• End of call.

• Luca: Over time, we add new services which attracts more and more people

• Luca: we look at the installed base; we want to keep new customers; we look at daily engagement

• Q: How does Apple grow customer lifetime value

• Luca: Some of the R&D investments are also the drivers for gross margin expansion

• Cook: It’s a number of things; some things I can’t talk about, but it’s also Vision Pro, Apple Silicon, AI, ML, other silicon

• Q: R&D increase drivers?

• Luca: Extra week is 7 points of revenue, but we still expect iPhone revenue growth on normalized basis

• Q: Extra week in Q123 vs. Q124

• Cook: We are continually optimizing the supply chain; it is a global supply chain

• Cook: Our supply chain is truly global; we are investing all over the world, including in the U.S.

• Q: Supply chain diversification?

• Apple has a lot of headroom in India; ASPs are likely lower than worldwide, but that doesn’t bother Apple at all; “each country has its own journey.” Apple sees a lot of people moving into the middle class in India and distribution improving

• Cook: All-time revenue record in India, grew strong double-digits; an incredibly exciting market for Appl

• Q: How does Apple look at India growth opportunity and ASPs?

• Installment plans, trade-ins – this make products more affordable and drives margin expansion

• Our color for Q124 reflects that; product mix affects margins, too

• Luca: With new product launches, the cost structures increase and come down over time

• Q: Is there more room for margin expansion?

• Cook: We see them as important and make decisions in the best interest of our users

• Q: Default search partner deals?

• Cook: We set an all-time record in mainland China in the September quarter; very optimistic for the future there

• Q: Opportunity for continued [iPhone] share gains in China?

• Cook: Apple Silicon has enabled us to build products we could not have with outside vendors; I do not see going back to off the shelf chips; I see the benefit every day of Apple Silicon in our products

• Q: Custom Apple Silicon economically profitable or it is more strategic?

• Cook: In terms of generative AI, we have work going on; we are investing; we are going to do it responsibly; we do not talk about pre-release products/services.

• Cook: We view AI and ML as fundamental tech and are integral in very product we ship

• Q: Generative AI

• AAPL After hours: $171.29, -$6.28 (-3.54%) @ 5:41PM EDT

• Apple is purposely bringing Vision Pro out in retail stores only to educate and fit consumers properly

• Cook: There is some real “blow away” apps coming for Vision Pro

• Cook: We are every excited with Vision Pro; we have been sharing it with developers

• Q: Apple Vision Pro launch requirements?

• Services engagement continues to grow and so does the installed base; this feels Services revenue

• Apple Music set a September Quarter record

• Luca: We had a really strong quarter across the board; both geographically and from a category standpoint

• Q: Services huge growth rate; what is driving this?

• Luca: December is the quarter where products is very heavy towards gross margins

• Cook: With iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max still constrained with supply, it’s too early to tell

• Q: U.S. iPhone sales? Gross margins increase due to mix toward Services?

• Luca: We are planning to make necessary investments to continue to innovate

• Q: Capital expenditures?

• Luca: We are constrained on supply for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max; we expect supply/demand balence by the end of the quarter and our guidance reflects that

• Q: iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max supply constraints in Q124?

• Growth in Services is favorable. Foreign exchange has been a drag for several quarters give the strength of the dollar; we feel very good about the coming year

• Luca: results and guidance show Apple experiencing strong gross margins

• Q: Inflationary environment on component pricing?

• iPhone set a revenue recored in mainland China (Mac and iPad suffered from the difficult compare)

• Cook: In greater China, we came in minus two, but we grew in constant currency

• Q: Demand environment in China?

• Cook: We are thrilled to announce the new M3 MacBook and iMac lineups; we expct a significant acceleration in Q124 (factory disruption last year made the September quarter a record for Mac)

• Q: Mac?

• Cook: iPhone 15 Pro Mac starts at 256GB, so that is a shift; outside of that, no significant changes

• Q: Mix shift towards higher iPhone storage? iCloud+ storage?

• Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of the Company’s common stock.

• The dividend is payable on November 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2023.

• Apple expects 45-46% gross margin

• Expect iPad and Wearables to decelerate YoY due to different launch compares

• Expect Mac YoY performance to significant accelerate

• iPhone revenue to grow YoY on a normalized basis

• Revenue will be similar to last year

• Luca: Apple expects a negative YoY of about 1 percentage point in currency headwinds

• Apple is very excited in momentum in emerging markets

• Apple is particularly pleased with performance in emerging markets (India, Vietnam, Chile, etc.)

• Apple began a $5 billion accelerated buyback program in August

• Over $162 billion in cash on hand at end of quarter, $111 billion total debt

• Starbucks is a big Apple customer; Luca highlights its use of Apple products

• Enterprise: Businesses expanded their use of Apple products

• Both transacting and paid account hit new all-time high; double-digit growth YoY

• Installed base of over 2 billion devices

• Services had a great quarter; growth from all categories and evry geographic

• Apple Watch: Nearly 2/3rds of buyers are new to Apple Watch

• iPad also faces a difficult YoY compare; Over 50% of iPad buyer are new to iPad

• Mac install base at an all-time high; Ovr50% of Mac buyers are new to Mac

• Apple has great confidence in its Mac lineup

• Mac revenue was down due to challenging conditions and a difficult compare YoY; also launch timing differences

• iPhone set a new record for switchers

• iPhone revenue saw strong performance in India, Canada, Latin America, and Southeast Asia

• 70.9% Services margin

• Apple set new records in every Services

• Services performance was broad based

• All-time high installed based in all products in all geos

• September quarter record on iPhone

• Luca: On a constant currency bais, Apple revenue grwe YoY

• Cook: Apple is working towards a “greener, more equitable future.”

• Cook touts “carbon neutral” products

• Apple Retail Stores: First ever retail in India; new stores in UK, China, and more

• Subscriptions to MLS Season Pass have exceeded Apple’s expectations

• Apple Tv+: Nearly 1600 award nominations and nearly 400 wins

• Cook promotes Apple TV+ content and Apple Original Films’ movies

• Services revenue set an all-time quarterly record

• Cook touts Apple ecosystem

• Cook: Double tap on Apple Watch “feels like magic”

• Cook touts Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

• Apple Watch has become essential in our lives

• Cook: Apple’s competitors are unable to compete with the iPad experience

• Nearly 2 out of 3 college students chose Mac

• Apple is excited to offer M3 Macs

• Mac faced challenging market conditions and a difficult YoY compare

• iPhone 15 debuted this fall. Cook touts new lineup

• iPhone revenue came in ahead of company’s expectations, set quarterly revenue record, and iPhone set quarterly revenue record in mainland China

• Apple set records in several countries

• Tim Cook: Good afternoon. Apple posted quarterly revenue of $89.5 billion

• AAPL After hours: $176.23, -$1.34 (-0.75%) @ 05:01PM EDT

• CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will speak today.

• Conference call begins.

• Apple now has $162.1 billion in cash on hand. For some perspective, Intel is currently valued at $158.9 billion.

• AAPL After hours: $175.87, -$1.70 (-0.96%) @ 04:51PM EDT

• AAPL After hours: $175.91, -$1.66 (-0.93%) @ 04:45PM EDT

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.