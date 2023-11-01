Apple preps hypertension, sleep apnea detection for next-gen Apple Watch

Apple is working to deliver hypertension and sleep apnea detection capablities to its next-gen Apple Watch in 2024.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

‎

Here are the key takeaways on what’s planned for the Apple Watch in 2024:

• A new sensor to detect when a person’s blood pressure is elevated. The initial system won’t show a user their exact systolic and diastolic measurements, but the company is working on a follow-up version for later that could. This will be coupled with a new blood pressure journal so a user can notate what was happening when hypertension occurred.

• A new system to detect sleep apnea. The Apple Watch will monitor a person’s sleeping and breathing habits to predict if a person has the condition. An app will then recommend a user follow-up with a doctor.

Apple is working on a new Apple Watch for later next year with an updated design that would support the new capabilities, Bloomberg News previously reported.