Apple ends $4.99/mo. Apple Music Voice plan

Apple no longer offers its $4.99 per month Apple Music Voice Plan. Apple is October 2021 announced the plan, which was a new subscription tier for Apple Music designed around “the power of Siri” or, more precisely, the lack thereof. The Apple Music Voice Plan offered subscribers access to the service’s catalog of 90 million songs; tens of thousands of playlists, including hundreds of brand new mood and activity playlists, personalized mixes, and genre stations; as well as Apple Music Radio. It is now as dead as any doornail.

Apple Support writes:

‎

Beginning in November, Apple will discontinue the Apple Music Voice plan. We are focused on delivering the best, most robust music experience possible for our customers, with features like immersive Spatial Audio, Apple Music Sing with real-time lyrics, intuitive browse and discovery features, and so much more. All ﻿Apple Music plans already work seamlessly with Siri, and we will continue to optimize this experience.

We will be turning off auto-renew for existing Voice subscribers. If you’re a current Voice subscriber, you can continue on your plan for the duration of your final billing cycle. Or you can switch to another Apple Music plan: Individual, Student, or Family, as well as Apple One — which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more. You’ll receive a notification prior to the end of your final billing cycle with more information.

Learn how to switch to a different subscription plan here.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Buh-bye. Depending on Siri for Apple Music – or for pretty much anything – is a losing proposition. It’s amazing this pile of a plan lasted two years.

‎

