Dutch watchdog claims Apple’s App Store fees violate EU antitrust law

The Dutch Authority for Consumers & Market (ACM) watchdog is claiming that Apple’s App Store commissions violate the EU’s antitrust rules.

Samuel Stolton for Bloomberg News:

‎

In a confidential decision seen by Bloomberg, the Dutch regulator said Apple’s rules unfairly target companies that offer subscription services, such as Match Group Inc.’s dating app Tinder, which has to pay high commission rates on app sales, unlike ones that don’t have paid digital content.

Apple harms such companies “by charging them an additional and inexplicably higher fee,” according to the Dutch decision, which was sent in July.

Apple had earlier offered to reduce app sale commission in the Netherlands from 30% to 27%, but the ACM’s confidential findings state this offer doesn’t go far enough…

The company can oppose the ACM’s findings or attempt to remedy the concerns by restructuring its commissions.