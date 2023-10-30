Regulatory filings confirm new MacBook Pro, iMac, and maybe even an iPad mini are coming ‘scary fast’

With Apple’s “Scary Fast” event on Monday at starting at 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT, at least some of the new products that will be announced have been revealed in a regulatory database, including a new iMac, MacBook Pro models, and a new iPad mini.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

‎

Last week, two Apple suppliers resubmitted filings to a Chinese regulatory database for batteries used in existing Apple products, including the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, Magic Keyboard for the Mac, and iPad mini, according to information discovered by MacRumors. All of the batteries had already been filed in the database in 2021 or earlier, and they were resubmitted last week with October 2023 issue dates. Resubmitted battery filings can hint at new products. The interesting inclusion in the filings is a battery for the sixth-generation iPad mini, which could end up being reused in the seventh-generation iPad mini… The filing does not guarantee that a new iPad mini will be announced tomorrow.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: A new iPad mini would be a nice surprise!

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.