Apple’s 24-inch iMac gets huge leap in performance with new M3 chip

Apple today unveiled the new 24-inch iMac featuring the amazing M3 chip, making the world’s best all-in-one even more powerful and more capable. Thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon, the new iMac delivers a huge leap in performance in its remarkably thin design and spectrum of seven vibrant colors that users love. iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the prior generation with M1.1 And for those upgrading from an Intel-based iMac, the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27-inch models,2 and 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch model.3 It also features an expansive 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels and over a billion colors, faster wireless connectivity, and a seamless experience with iPhone. Combined with its best-in-class camera, speakers, and mics, along with macOS Sonoma, iMac with M3 is better than ever — perfect for everyone, from families to small businesses, aspiring creatives, students, and gamers. Customers can order the new iMac starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, November 7.

“We’re excited to give iMac a big boost in performance with the M3 chip,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, in a statement. “Millions of users absolutely love iMac for its stunning design and expansive 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display that’s the perfect size to spread out with all their favorite apps and get things done. And now M3 brings even more speed to everything users do, whether multitasking, creating captivating images and videos, working on a business plan, or playing their favorite games. The new iMac with M3 is incredible for anyone, especially those who haven’t yet upgraded from Intel, providing a giant leap in performance and capabilities only possible with Apple silicon.”

Supercharged by M3

The M3 chip brings another huge leap in performance to iMac, featuring an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory. It’s up to 2x faster than the previous generation with M1.1 Users will feel the speed and power of M3 in everything they do, from multitasking across everyday productivity apps to exploring creative passions like editing high-resolution photos or multiple streams of 4K video. Featuring the next-generation GPU of M3, iMac supports hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing, providing more accurate lighting, reflections, and shadows for extremely realistic gaming experiences, and making three-dimensional design and creation even faster. With a 16-core Neural Engine and the latest media engine, iMac also delivers blazing machine learning and video performance.

iMac delivers phenomenal productivity to small businesses, students, gamers, and everyday consumers. When compared to the previous-generation 24-inch iMac:

• Safari, the world’s fastest browser, performs up to 30 percent faster.

• ﻿Productivity apps like Microsoft Excel perform up to 30 percent faster.

• Games load even faster, and users will experience up to 50 percent faster frame rates.

From content creation to video editing or photography, iMac is perfect for aspiring creatives. When compared to the previous-generation 24-inch iMac, creatives can:

• Edit and play back up to 12 streams of 4K video, which is 3x more than before.

• Produce video projects in Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro up to 2x faster.

• Process photos in apps like Adobe Photoshop up to 2x faster.

A Perfect Desktop for Intel Upgraders and New Mac Users

For Intel-based upgraders, iMac with M3 delivers a huge difference in performance and features. Upgraders will experience 4x faster performance than the most powerful 21.5-inch iMac model, and up to 2.5x faster performance when compared to the most popular 27-inch iMac models. They’ll love the immersive 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, and it’s the perfect size and resolution to replace both the 4K and the 5K Intel-based models in an even more versatile design. Upgraders also get its industry-leading camera, speakers, and mics, the advanced technologies of Apple silicon, like the Neural Engine and media engine, and the option to choose Touch ID.

New iMac customers will enjoy all of these benefits and see up to 4x faster performance than the bestselling 24-inch all-in-one PC with the latest Intel Core i7 processor. The stunning 4.5K Retina display features 5x more pixels than the bestselling 24-inch all-in-one PC. Additionally, Migration Assistant makes getting started on the Mac easy, and Continuity features let users work effortlessly between iPhone and their other Apple devices.

The World’s Best All-in-One

iMac features an industry-leading 4.5K Retina display, the latest wireless connectivity, and best-in-class camera, speakers, and mics, all in a strikingly thin design — making it the world’s best all-in-one.

Expansive Retina display: iMac features a 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, a P3 wide color gamut, over a billion colors, and 500 nits of brightness.6 iMac delivers a vivid and brilliant viewing experience, whether users are working on presentations, managing their small businesses, editing photos, or watching movies and shows.

Advanced connectivity: iMac now features Wi-Fi 6E, which delivers download speeds that are up to twice as fast as the previous generation, and Bluetooth 5.3, which allows users to connect to the latest Bluetooth accessories. It also features up to four USB‑C ports, including two Thunderbolt ports for superfast data transfer; support for Gigabit Ethernet standard on select models; and up to a 6K display.

Camera, mics, and speakers: With a 1080p FaceTime camera and studio-quality mics, iMac delivers an unmatched video conferencing experience, so users can look and sound their best while taking calls from home or the office. It also boasts a six-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos for a theater-like experience.

Standout design: iMac transforms any space with its spectrum of seven vibrant colors. Available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver, iMac comes with new, bold, color-matched wallpapers, and its strikingly thin, all-in-one design measures just 11.5 millimeters, which is only possible with Apple silicon.

Color-matched accessories and Touch ID: iMac features a color-matched keyboard, mouse, and trackpad. With the option to choose a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID,4 users can easily and securely unlock their computer, use Apple Pay, and download apps. Additionally, Touch ID works with Fast User Switching, so customers can change to a different user profile with just the press of a finger.

Better together with iPhone: With the magic of Continuity, iMac delivers a seamless experience with iPhone and other Apple devices on a big, beautiful screen. Users can send a message or answer a phone call right from their iMac, or scan a document with their iPhone and watch it instantly appear on their iMac. And with Universal Clipboard, they can easily copy images, video, or text from an app on iPhone and seamlessly paste them into another app on a nearby iMac. All together with iPhone, iMac delivers an unmatched experience.

macOS Sonoma Brings the iMac Experience to the Next Level

macOS Sonoma brings a rich set of features to iMac that make work and play even more powerful. Widgets unlock an entirely new way to personalize. Users can now place widgets right on the desktop, interact with them with just a click, and through the magic of Continuity, access the extensive ecosystem of iPhone widgets on their iMac. Video conferencing gets more engaging with great features to help users present remotely, like Presenter Overlay, which places a presenter on top of the content being shared, and Reactions, which enables fun gesture-triggered video effects in cinematic quality. Significant updates come to Safari, taking the web experience to the next level. Profiles keeps browsing separate between multiple topics or projects, and web apps provide faster access to favorite sites. macOS Sonoma also comes with a collection of stunning new screen savers featuring slow-motion videos of locations around the world. With Game Mode, gaming gets even better by prioritizing graphics tasks to deliver consistently high frame rates and drastically reducing latency with wireless accessories, so users can enjoy even more immersive gameplay with titles like Baldur’s Gate 3, Lies of P, and DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT.

Better for the Environment

iMac is designed to minimize its impact on the environment. The new iMac with M3 is built using 100 percent recycled aluminum in the stand, recycled rare earth magnets, recycled tin soldering in multiple printed circuit boards, and, in a first for iMac, 100 percent recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards. iMac is also free of numerous harmful substances such as beryllium, brominated flame retardants, and mercury, and 100 percent of the wood fiber in the packaging is recycled or comes from responsibly managed forests.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to be carbon neutral across the entire manufacturing supply chain and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, all the way to recycling and material recovery, will be carbon neutral.

Pricing and Availability

• The new 24-inch iMac with M3 is available to order today, Monday, October 30, on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 27 countries and regions, including the U.S. It will begin arriving to customers and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers starting Tuesday, November 7.

• iMac with 8-core GPU starts at $1,299 (U.S.) and $1,249 (U.S.) for education, and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse.

• iMac with 10-core GPU starts at $1,499 (U.S.) and $1,399 (U.S.) for education, and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, two additional USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Gigabit Ethernet.

• Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac.

• With Apple Trade In, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new Mac. Customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in to see what their device is worth.

• Every customer who buys a Mac from Apple can enjoy a free Online Personal Session with an Apple Specialist, get their product set up in select stores — including help with data transfer — and receive guidance on how to make their new Mac work the way they want.

Seeing this crazy-thin iMac with crazy performance is almost unbelievable given where it started:



‎

