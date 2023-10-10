Apple Vision Pro displays feature up to 100Hz refresh rate

According to code in the latest visionOS beta, the Apple Vision Pro headset scheduled for release next year has twin displays that support a refresh rate up to 100Hz.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

‎

Apple says that the Vision Pro headset runs at a 90Hz refresh rate most of the time, but in an online WWDC session, the company revealed that it is also able to switch to 96Hz to support video content filmed at 24 frames per second. Code found by M1 Astra confirms that the actual maximum Vision Pro refresh rate is 100Hz, but 100Hz is a mode that only activates to “compensate for detected 50Hz flicker from artificial lighting.”

@M1Astra via X:

‎

Apple Vision Pro refresh rate revealed according to visionOS beta 4. There seems to be refresh rate modes, 100Hz, 96Hz, and 90Hz. “Adjusted to 100Hz to compensate for detected 50Hz flicker from artifical lighting.” “Travel mode requires 90Hz at all times.”

‎

MacDailyNews Note: Apple Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays — more than a 4K TV for each eye — and the brand-new R1 chip, for a virtually lag-free, real-time view of the world.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.