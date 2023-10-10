87% of American teens own an iPhone; 88% expect an iPhone to be their next mobile device

Investment bank Piper Sandler has released the findings of its 46th semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey in partnership with DECA. Piper Sandler equity research has more than 60 million data points around teen preferences and spending in the 22 plus years of researching teens. Apple’s iPhone continues to reign supreme as 87% of American teens own one and 88% expect the iPhone to be their next mobile device.

Apple Pay ranked No. 1 for payment apps used within the last month at 42%; followed by Cash App at 27%.

The fall 2023 survey was conducted from September 4th to September 27th.

Piper Sandler Taking Stock With Teens survey is a semi-annual research project that gathers input from 9,193 teens with an average age of 15.7 years. Discretionary spending patterns, fashion trends, technology, and brand and media preferences are assessed through surveying a geographically diverse subset of high schools across the U.S. Since the project began in 2001, Piper Sandler has surveyed more than 248,283 teens and collected over 60.7 million data points on teen spending.

MacDailyNews Take: Some kinds of wisdom obviously don’t require age. 🙂

