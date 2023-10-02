‘Flora and Son,’ starring Eve Hewson (the daughter of U2’s Bono), is No.1 movie on Apple TV+

“Flora and Son,” starring Eve Hewson (the daughter of U2’s Bono, née Paul David Hewson), is currently the most popular movie on Apple TV+, according to the streaming service’s top films listing.

Single mom Flora (Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan). Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music. From the musical mind of John Carney, “Flora and Son” explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony.

“Flora and Son” is the latest release from Irish director John Carney, whose previous works include hits like “Once,” “Begin Again” and “Sing Street.” After debuting at the Sundance Film Festival in January, “Flora and Son” had a limited theatrical release on Sept. 22 and joined Apple TV+ on Sept. 29.

There’s been renewed interest in nepotism throughout the entertainment industry ever since New York Magazine’s December 2022 piece about the “nepo baby,” so Carney fully expected similar commentary involving his lead actor, Eve Hewson, and her father (and U2 frontman), Bono. “I saw it coming because it’s very easy for people, particularly the Internet, to click send, but I don’t think it’s unreasonable for people to ask the question. Nobody arrives at something completely on their own,” Carney tells The Hollywood Reporter. Nevertheless, Carney believes that Hewson’s background is responsible for her natural instincts as a performer. “She’s somebody who’s definitely been at some pretty interesting tables in her life,” Carney says. “So she really knows what she’s talking about … and she has great opinions about things. They’re not just borrowed from Twitter or social media; they’re from experience. And I’m sure a big part of her experience is being in the household that she grew up in.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ does well with these “coming-of-age / musical family” movies (see: CODA with Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay awards at the 94th Academy Awards).

