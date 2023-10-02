A full-blown Apple search engine may be closer than you think

A full-blown Apple search engine to compete with Alphabet subsidiary Google may be closer than you think, Mark Gurman writes for Bloomberg News.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple has the wherewithal to launch its own search engine, a replacement for Google… For years, Apple Inc. pondered building a search engine that could replace Google as the preferred option on its devices…

Right now, Apple gets a cut of Google’s search ad revenue, a commission that has brought in roughly $8 billion annually in recent years. But imagine if Apple could keep more of that money… Apple knows this. That’s one reason why it’s been tinkering with search technology for years… Google may be dominant in search, but the company still needs Apple and its billions of users.

If the US determines that Google has violated antitrust law, the company’s deal with Apple could be broken up…

Apple already designs its own chips, operates an App Store, sells music online, offers video and gaming services, and has an in-house maps app that competes with Google.

The only thing missing is a full-blown Apple search engine. And while one won’t be launched anytime soon, it may be closer than you think.