Apple CEO Cook: ‘Of course we’re also researching generative AI’

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday in the UK said that artificial intelligence is “literally everywhere” in Apple’s products and “of course we’re also researching generative AI as well.”

Tom Gerken for The Beeb:

‎

Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook said the firm wants to hire more staff in the UK, in contrast to redundancies seen across the tech sector… Big firms including Amazon, Meta, Google and Microsoft have cut tens of thousands of jobs since 2022. Mr Cook has been critical of the trend of tech layoffs and in May, he called it a “last resort”. Instead, he told the PA news agency when asked about AI and jobs in the UK: “We’re hiring in that area, yes, and so I do expect [investment] to increase.” Mr Cook said AI was behind several prominent features on Apple devices, such as software that detects if a person has fallen or been in a crash, as well as more commonly-used tools such as predictive typing. “It’s literally everywhere on our products and of course we’re also researching generative AI as well, so we have a lot going on,” he said.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Apple has been working of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for decades, but longtime Apple analyst Tim Bajarin wrote in February that he believes Apple is more cautious about publicly touting its own AI prowess in light of the recent controversies surrounding Microsoft’s Bing AI and Google’s Bard ChatGPT competitor.

‎

Apple has made significant strides in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning over the years and its efforts are accelerating. Some of Apple’s notable achievements include:

‎

• Core ML: Apple’s Core ML is a framework that allows developers to integrate machine learning models into their iOS apps. Core ML supports a variety of popular machine learning tools and techniques, such as neural networks and decision trees.

‎

• Face ID: Apple’s facial recognition technology, Face ID, uses AI and machine learning to recognize a user’s face and authenticate their identity. Face ID is used on the iPhone and iPad, and is considered one of the most secure forms of biometric authentication.

‎

• Siri: Apple’s voice-activated personal assistant, Siri, is one of the company’s most well-known AI applications. Siri uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to understand and respond to spoken requests from users.

‎

• Apple Neural Engine: Apple’s custom-designed Neural Engine is a chip that is used in some of the company’s devices, including the iPhone and iPad. The Neural Engine is designed specifically for machine learning tasks, and is used to power features like Face ID and Siri.

‎

• Machine Learning Research: Apple also conducts research in the field of machine learning, with a particular focus on developing techniques that can be used to improve user privacy. For example, Apple has developed a technique called “differential privacy,” which allows data to be analyzed without revealing individual users’ personal information.

‎

Overall, Apple has made significant contributions to the field of artificial intelligence, and continues to invest in AI research and development.

‎

More here.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.